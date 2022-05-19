Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after buying an additional 841,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,860,000 after buying an additional 828,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,944. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.