Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,305 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $131,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE PM traded down $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 389,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.