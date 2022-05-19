Phillip Bentley Acquires 277 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 277 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($184.39).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($184.84).
  • On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($122,104.98).

MTO stock opened at GBX 54.10 ($0.67) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

