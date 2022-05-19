Phillip Bentley Acquires 277 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) insider Phillip Bentley bought 277 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($184.39).

On Wednesday, April 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 294 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($184.84).

On Monday, March 7th, Phillip Bentley bought 210,748 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £99,051.56 ($122,104.98).

MTO stock opened at GBX 54.10 ($0.67) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £774.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.70 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

