Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PECO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 11,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.70.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $18,211,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

