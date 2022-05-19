Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 166,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

