Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 3,487 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of PACCAR worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

