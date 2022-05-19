Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,185 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in VMware by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.65. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.76 and a 52 week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

