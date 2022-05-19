Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 800 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.00.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $288.03 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.42 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

