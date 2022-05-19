Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 563,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 186,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 64,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 138,683 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 173,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 149,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

