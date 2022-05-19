Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.56 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,071 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

