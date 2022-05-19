Pictet Asset Management SA Has $15.21 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.