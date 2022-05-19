Pictet Asset Management SA Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 421,080 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

