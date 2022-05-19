Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 5,004.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,122 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.28% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 34.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 97.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.