Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 24,376 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,376 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

