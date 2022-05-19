Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 28,635 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

