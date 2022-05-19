Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 329 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,530,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $236.47 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.81 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

