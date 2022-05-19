Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 64,736 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,736 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $62.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

