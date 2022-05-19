Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on PDM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 1,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,097. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

