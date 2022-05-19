PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.92 and last traded at $96.99. Approximately 100,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 123,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $99.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 707,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,096 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,874,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,990,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter.

