Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,801 shares of company stock valued at $721,475. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

