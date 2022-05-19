Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 1,698 HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHR. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 126.24%. The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

