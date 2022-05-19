Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $56,000 in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after buying an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,729,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.19. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $362,135. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

