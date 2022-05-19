Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $64,000 in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

