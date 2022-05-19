Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $81,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $157.41 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $153.19 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.82.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

