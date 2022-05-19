Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.