Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NTUS opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

