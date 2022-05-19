Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.