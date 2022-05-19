Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,471,000. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,830,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

