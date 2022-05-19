Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 349.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.75. 15,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,174. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.94. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

