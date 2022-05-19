Piper Sandler Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $69.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $950,911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

