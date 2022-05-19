Piper Sandler Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $60.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.43.
NTRA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natera by 56.2% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,127,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after buying an additional 405,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Natera by 6,190.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 148,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 127.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 43.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,577,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Natera (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
