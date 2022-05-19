Piper Sandler Trims Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Target Price to $15.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vita Coco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

