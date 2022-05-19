Pirate Chain Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $158.89 million and approximately $422,284.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00337751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,278,082 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.