Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $2,151,300 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.