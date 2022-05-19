Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives $11.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.55.
PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of PLYA stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $2,151,300 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
