Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 83,861 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.15.

Plexus Company Profile (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

