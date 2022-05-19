PlotX Trading Up 2.1% This Week (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $3.03 million and $169,376.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

