Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,978,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after buying an additional 3,283,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 612.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Plug Power by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,072,000 after buying an additional 1,715,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.