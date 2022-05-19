Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $138.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.78), with a volume of 609339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.80).

The stock has a market cap of £479.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 169.28.

In other news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £25,070.50 ($30,905.45). Also, insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.08), for a total value of £19,850.74 ($24,470.83).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

