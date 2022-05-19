Polychain Monsters Trading Up 26.4% This Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $2.12 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

