Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $538.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $387.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Pool has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.99 and its 200-day moving average is $481.10. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

