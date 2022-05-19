Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $673,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

