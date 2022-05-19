PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $13.16 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,524,203 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

