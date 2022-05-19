PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $233.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. PRA Group posted sales of $285.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $938.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.57 million to $957.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $952.38 million, with estimates ranging from $909.15 million to $988.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRAA traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,767. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,651,900.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

