Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Insider Donald P. Lehr Sells 18,196 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 18,196 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $23,290.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,790.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.72.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.