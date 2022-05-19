Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.24% of Premier worth $112,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Premier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,876,000 after acquiring an additional 134,138 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after buying an additional 412,569 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,165. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

