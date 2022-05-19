Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $930.00

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 930 ($11.46) and last traded at GBX 11.30 ($0.14), with a volume of 32712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 million and a P/E ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

