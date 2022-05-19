Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of PRTH stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Priority Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
