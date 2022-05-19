Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Update

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

