Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,163 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,476.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.