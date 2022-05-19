Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,750,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $113.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

