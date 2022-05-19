Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $237.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $235.54 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

